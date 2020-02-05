Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Could return to practice soon
Olofsson (lower body) is still working on his recovery but could start practicing in the next 4-5 days, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Based on coach Ralph Krueger's timeline, Olofsson will miss the next three games for sure, though it could certainly be longer as he gets back up to game speed. Once cleared to play, the winger should retake his spot on the top line with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.
