Olofsson worked on a line with Jack Eichel during Friday's practice, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres' current top line is Eichel, Sam Reinhart and newcomer Taylor Hall, but Reinhart is questionable to play this weekend due to an upper-body injury. If he's unable to go, coach Ralph Krueger looks as if he'll use that as an opportunity to mix up his lines, putting Eichel with Olofsson and Tage Thompson. Olofsson has a strong seven points through eight games this season, but five of those are on the power play and he'd get a further short-term boost if he spends 5-on-5 time with one of the league's better playmakers.