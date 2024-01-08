Olofsson didn't practice Monday because of an illness, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Olofsson was a healthy scratch Saturday against Pittsburgh, so he may not play Tuesday versus Seattle even if he is fully recovered. He has supplied four goals, 12 points and 42 shots on net in 31 games this season.
