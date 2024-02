Olofsson (illness) won't accompany the Sabres on the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

If Olofsson sits out the next two contests, he could be ready to rejoin the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Carolina. The 28-year-old forward has been a healthy scratch for the past two games, so he may not return to action once he's back to 100 percent. Olofsson has four goals, 12 points and 46 shots on net over 35 appearances this season.