Olofsson (leg) had two shots and was minus-1 in a 3-1 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

Olofsson was felled by a leg injury Saturday against Arizona but ended up not missing any games. He wasn't a factor, however, in Tuesday's matchup with the Jets, going without a point for the sixth consecutive game. The 24-year-old has had a fine rookie season overall, producing 19 goals and 40 points in 51 games.