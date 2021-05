Olofsson had two assists along with four shots and two PIM in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Olofsson figured in on a pair of Anders Bjork goals that allowed the Sabres to force overtime after trailing 3-1. Olofsson has just one goal in his last 11 games, but he's at least managed to provide six helpers in that time. The 25-year-old has 13 goals and 32 points in 54 games on the year.