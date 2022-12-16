Olofsson logged an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Olofsson helped out on a Rasmus Dahlin goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. With two goals and three assists in his last six games, it's been a solid stretch for Olofsson. The winger is up to 13 goals, five helpers, 65 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 30 contests overall, and he remains stuck on the third line with second-unit power-play minutes.