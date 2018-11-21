Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Earns minor-league assist
Olofsson (lower body) notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 victory over AHL Hartford.
Olofsson -- who was dealing with a lower-body issue earlier in the year -- has racked up 17 points in 14 appearances for the Americans. If the 23-year-old continues to produce at this rate, he could find himself getting called up to Buffalo.
