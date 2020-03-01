Play

Olofsson (lower body) will not return to Saturday's game against the Coyotes.

Olofsson appeared to get his leg jammed into the boards near the bench during a puck battle. He couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he got off the ice and went to the locker room. The severity of Olofsson's injury is unknown for now -- expect an update on his condition prior to Tuesday's game against the Jets.

