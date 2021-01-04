Olofsson (upper body) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Olofsson left Sunday's practice after crashing into the net, but his absence isn't expected to linger past a few days. Fellow first-line forward Jack Eichel (upper body) is also scheduled to return Wednesday, at which time the pair can begin to build chemistry with offseason addition Taylor Hall.
