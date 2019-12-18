Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Extends hot streak
Olofsson posted two assists and five shots on goal in a 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old has two goals and six points in his last four games. From a points perspective, that's tied for the best four-game stretch for him this season. Olofsson also has seven goals and 18 points in the last 15 games, including four goals and 12 points in the most recent eight contests. In the last 15 games, Olofsson hasn't registered a point in just two contests. Overall, he has 14 goals and 32 points in 35 games this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Two points in OT loss•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Bags two apples in win•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Two points in loss to Canucks•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Finds scoresheet again•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Tallies assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.