Olofsson posted two assists and five shots on goal in a 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has two goals and six points in his last four games. From a points perspective, that's tied for the best four-game stretch for him this season. Olofsson also has seven goals and 18 points in the last 15 games, including four goals and 12 points in the most recent eight contests. In the last 15 games, Olofsson hasn't registered a point in just two contests. Overall, he has 14 goals and 32 points in 35 games this season.