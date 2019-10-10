Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Extends point streak to four
Olofsson scored a power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime victory over Montreal.
Olofsson has now collected at least one point in all four games this season and has found the net in each of the last three. All four of his goals this year -- and all six in his young career -- have come with the man advantage. The 24-year-old joined the Sabres' organization last season after five years in the Swedish Elite League, scoring 30 goals and 63 points in 66 games with Buffalo's AHL affiliate in Rochester.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.