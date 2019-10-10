Olofsson scored a power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime victory over Montreal.

Olofsson has now collected at least one point in all four games this season and has found the net in each of the last three. All four of his goals this year -- and all six in his young career -- have come with the man advantage. The 24-year-old joined the Sabres' organization last season after five years in the Swedish Elite League, scoring 30 goals and 63 points in 66 games with Buffalo's AHL affiliate in Rochester.