Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Facing long-term absence
Olofsson will miss 5-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury suffered against Edmonton on Thursday.
Even on the short-end of his recovery timeline, Olofsson can be expected to miss a minimum of 12 games due to his upper-body issue. With Jeff Skinner (upper body) still on the shelf, the Sabres are now missing a pair of top-six forwards and will have to rely even more on Jack Eichel to provide some offense. The recently acquired Michael Frolik could be a candidate to replace Olofsson on the first line. While not official yet, it's only a matter of time before the club designates Olofsson for injured reserve.
More News
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Injured in Thursday's win•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Extends hot streak•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Two points in OT loss•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Bags two apples in win•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Two points in loss to Canucks•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.