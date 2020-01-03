Olofsson will miss 5-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury suffered against Edmonton on Thursday.

Even on the short-end of his recovery timeline, Olofsson can be expected to miss a minimum of 12 games due to his upper-body issue. With Jeff Skinner (upper body) still on the shelf, the Sabres are now missing a pair of top-six forwards and will have to rely even more on Jack Eichel to provide some offense. The recently acquired Michael Frolik could be a candidate to replace Olofsson on the first line. While not official yet, it's only a matter of time before the club designates Olofsson for injured reserve.