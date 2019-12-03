Play

Olofsson had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Monday's 7-1 win over the Devils.

Olofsson has been incredibly consistent in 2019-20, having logged 10 points in both October and November prior to Monday's performance. The 24-year-old has produced at least one point in 11 of his last 13 games, with 10 of those points coming at even strength.

More News
Our Latest Stories