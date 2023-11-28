Olofsson registered two assists in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Olofsson earned his third multi-point game over his last four contests and his fourth over seven games. His recent hot spell is in stark contrast to his run of one assist through his first nine outings of 2023-24. Olofsson is serving in a middle-six capacity and isn't likely to be elevated beyond that role for any substantial period. That makes it unlikely the 28-year-old will be able to maintain his recent offensive success long-term.