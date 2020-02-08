Olofsson (lower body) has been practicing and could return to the lineup soon, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Olofsson probably still needs a week before returning, but Thursday's matchup versus the Blue Jackets is certainly a possibility. The 24-year-old was among the top Calder candidates prior to injury, as he racked up 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) across 42 contests. With the Sabres struggling, Olofsson's return would be a major boost as they try to claw back into the playoff race.