Olofsson (illness) missed Thursday's tilt versus Ottawa as a healthy scratch, Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat reports.

Olofsson sat out two games with the flu, but he was well enough to play Thursday. Olofsson was a healthy scratch for a couple of games at the end of December and he has played only once in the Sabres' last six contests. Olofsson has four goals and eight assists in 31 games -- a huge regression from last season when he had 28 tallies in 75 contests.