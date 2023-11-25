Olofsson posted two assists in Friday's 3-2 win against the Penguins.

One of Olofsson's assist was the secondary helper on Jeff Skinner's power-play goal at 5:13 of the third period. He finished with a shot on goal in 14:09 of ice time across 19 shifts. After getting blanked in six games in October, Olofsson has come alive lately with two goals and six points in the past five games. He'll look to stay hot Saturday on the road against the Devils.