Olofsson remains listed as week-to-week with the ankle injury he suffered Jan. 2, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. "We're optimistic. We still need to give it a couple of weeks probably but he's progressing in a really good way," coach Ralph Krueger said Monday. "Every step has been positive but we're not going to rush the situation here."

While the Sabres will get fellow sniper Jeff Skinner back Tuesday against the Senators, Olofsson -- while seemingly on the upswing -- still has to make some improvements before he's ready to return. Make sure he's out of your lineup this week following the All-Star break.