Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Improving, but likely out this week
Olofsson remains listed as week-to-week with the ankle injury he suffered Jan. 2, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. "We're optimistic. We still need to give it a couple of weeks probably but he's progressing in a really good way," coach Ralph Krueger said Monday. "Every step has been positive but we're not going to rush the situation here."
While the Sabres will get fellow sniper Jeff Skinner back Tuesday against the Senators, Olofsson -- while seemingly on the upswing -- still has to make some improvements before he's ready to return. Make sure he's out of your lineup this week following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Working back from injury•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Facing long-term absence•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Injured in Thursday's win•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Extends hot streak•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Two points in OT loss•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Bags two apples in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.