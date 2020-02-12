Play

Olofsson (lower body) could return to the lineup against Columbus on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Olofsson still needs to be activated off injured reserve, though coach Ralph Krueger called the winger "an option". The Swede returned to his familiar first-line spot at Wednesday's practice session and figures to link up with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart once given final clearance to play.

