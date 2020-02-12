Sabres' Victor Olofsson: In contention Thursday
Olofsson (lower body) could return to the lineup against Columbus on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Olofsson still needs to be activated off injured reserve, though coach Ralph Krueger called the winger "an option". The Swede returned to his familiar first-line spot at Wednesday's practice session and figures to link up with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart once given final clearance to play.
More News
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Getting close to return•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Could return to practice soon•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Improving, but likely out this week•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Working back from injury•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Facing long-term absence•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Injured in Thursday's win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.