Olofsson left Thursday's game and didn't return after suffering a non-contact injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres didn't sound optimistic about the injury following the game, as it looked like Olofsson got his skate caught in a rut and everything twisted awkwardly from there. Owners will have hold their collective breath on this one, as the scoring rookie was just coming off the NHL's Rookie of the Month award for December, the second time he's gotten it this season. Olofsson -- who has 35 points in 42 games this season -- did have an assist before departing.