Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Inks entry-level deal

Olofsson agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Tuesday.

With AHL Rochester still in the hunt for the Calder Cup, Olofsson figures to link up with the Americans on an amatuer tryout from the remainder of 2017-18 with his deal kicking in next season. The Swede racked up 27 goals, 16 helpers and eight PIM in 50 outings for Frolunda HC of the Swedish league this year. Selected in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old will likely begin the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, but could get make his NHL debut sooner rather than later as Buffalo looks to continue its rebuild with young talent.