Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Inks entry-level deal
Olofsson agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Tuesday.
With AHL Rochester still in the hunt for the Calder Cup, Olofsson figures to link up with the Americans on an amatuer tryout from the remainder of 2017-18 with his deal kicking in next season. The Swede racked up 27 goals, 16 helpers and eight PIM in 50 outings for Frolunda HC of the Swedish league this year. Selected in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old will likely begin the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, but could get make his NHL debut sooner rather than later as Buffalo looks to continue its rebuild with young talent.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...