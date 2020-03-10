Olofsson scored a goal on three shots Monday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Olofsson ripped a one-timer from the right faceoff circle just under five minutes into the game to stake Buffalo to a 1-0 lead. It was the 20th goal of the season for the rookie, who hadn't found the net in his previous eight games. A seventh-round pick by Buffalo in 2014, Olofsson has provided 42 points in 54 games in 2019-20 and owns a 15.7 shooting percentage.