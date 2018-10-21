Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Leads American Hockey League in scoring
Olofsson has 14 points in just eight games, putting him atop the leaderboard for the American Hockey League.
Olofsson has taken significant strides over the last few years. Playing in Sweden, he saw his goal total triple from 2016-17 to 2017-18, and now he's continuing that success in North America. A seventh round selection from the 2014 NHL entry draft, Olofsson is looking like he could be a steal. If he can carry on his marvelous play, he could be getting a call up to the big club sooner than anyone ever expected.
