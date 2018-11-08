Olofsson (lower-body) left Wednesday's game early, and will be examined Thursday.

Olofsson has been playing lights out hockey in Rochester. He's third in scoring for the American Hockey League with 16 points in 13 games. Ideally he isn't out for long, as he's been developing quite nicely this season. If he can get back to the ice in short order, and continue his level of play, he could get called up by the Sabres to make an NHL appearance.