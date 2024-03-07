Olofsson scored his fifth goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Returning to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 15, Olofsson wired a shot over Ilya Samsonov's glove on the rush in the second period. The 28-year-old winger had missed the prior nine games with an illness, but he was having trouble staying out of the press box even before that. Olofsson's suited up for only 36 games this season, mainly skating in a bottom-six role and managing just 13 points, but the Casey Mittelstadt trade could at least open up a consistent spot for him now that he's healthy.