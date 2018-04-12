Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Moving across pond
The Sabres will be looking to sign Olofsson and bring him to North America in the fall, The Buffalo News reports.
Drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft by former general manager Tim Murray, Olofsson is a natural goal scorer who has been plying his trade in the SHL over the past four seasons with Modo and Frolunda. After a knee injury that hurt his development, the 22-year-old led Frolunda with 27 goals, 10 more than the next closest competitor. However, Olofsson is undersized and will need some development time in the AHL before he gets a crack at the Sabres, even though the team lacks scoring wingers. Olofsson has yet to sign but contract negotiations are not expected to be difficult. Due to his age, Olofsson can only sign for a maximum of two years for his entry-level contract.
