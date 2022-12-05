Olofsson logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Olofsson snapped a three-game slump with his helper. The 27-year-old had an uneven November, registering five goals and an assist in 14 games while seeing his role gradually decrease to bottom-six duties and power-play time. He's picked up 11 goals, two helpers, five power-play points, 59 shots on net and a minus-8 rating. He needs to score consistently to be on the fantasy radar.