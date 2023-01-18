Olofsson netted a goal in Buffalo's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Tuesday.
Olofsson's marker came at 12:15 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. That put him up to 18 goals and 24 points in 43 contests in 2022-23. He's been held off the scoresheet just once in his last four games.
