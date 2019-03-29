Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Nets first career point
Olofsson collected his first NHL point in Thursday's loss to the Red Wings.
The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Rochester of the AHL, scoring 60 points in 64 games. Clearly the Sabres were impressed, as they played Olofsson on a line with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, while also using Olofsson on the top power-play unit. If he remains in those roles, he could rack up a few more points before the season concludes.
