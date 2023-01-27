Olofsson found the back of the net in Buffalo's 3-2 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday.

Olofsson scored on the power play at 10:30 of the third period to put Buffalo up 3-0. It was his 23rd goal and 29th point in 48 games in 2022-23. Olofsson has been on quite the roll lately, contributing 10 goals and 11 points over his last 12 contests.