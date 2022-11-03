Olofsson scored two goals on three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Remarkably, Olofsson's eight goals through 10 games have come in the form of four separate two-goal outings. He tied the game at 3-3 at 6:29 into the third period, then rounded out the scoring by hitting an empty net with seven seconds remaining. If he can stay healthy, Olofsson should breeze by his previous high of 20 goals as a staple in the top six for the surprisingly high-scoring Sabres.