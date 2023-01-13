Olofsson scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Jets on Thursday.
Olofsson is in a Cy Young season -- he has 16 goals and just six assists in 40 games and is well on the way to a new career mark. Olofsson has scored 20 goals twice and could top 30 this year.
