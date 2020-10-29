Olofsson signed a two-year, $6.1 million contract extension with the Sabres on Thursday.

Olofsson had a fantastic rookie campaign in 2019-20, racking up 22 goals and 42 points while firing 127 shots on net in 54 games. The 25-year-old winger should only continue to improve during his sophomore season, making him a highly attractive option in all fantasy formats. Olofsson will continue to skate in a top-six role while also receiving major minutes on one of Buffalo's power-play units in 2020-21.