Olofsson scored twice, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Olofsson notched all three of his points in the third period to help the Sabres run away with the win. He's produced two multi-point efforts and three goose eggs through five games this year, so the 27-year-old winger still remains a bit streaky. He's got four goals, one helper, 14 shots on net and a plus-4 rating, though he's still searching for his first power-play point after recording no fewer than 12 in each of the last three campaigns.