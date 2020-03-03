Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Possible good news
Olofsson returned to practice Monday after leaving Saturday's game in Arizona with what looked like a nasty right leg injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
This could bring a major sigh of relief for those that already dealt with the talented rookie's previous 15-game absence. We'll see if Olofsson can get cleared ahead of Tuesday's game at Winnipeg.
