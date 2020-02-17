Olofsson notched a power-play helper and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Olofsson has three points in two games since his return from a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old is now at 38 points in 44 appearances, 16 of which have come with a man advantage. He'll continue to be a fixture on Jack Eichel's line for the foreseeable future.