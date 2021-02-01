Olofsson notched two power-play assists in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

The 25-year-old continues to thrive with the man advantage. Olofsson has four goals and 10 points through 10 games to begin the season, and most of that production (three goals, five helpers) has come on the power play. While that pace seems unsustainable, he is surrounded by a lot of talent on the top unit with Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall, Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Ristolainen -- all of whom were taken in the first eight picks of their draft years -- helping to boost Olofsson's numbers.