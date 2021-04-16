Olofsson scored a goal on five shots in a 5-2 win over Washington on Thursday.

Olofsson jumped on a turnover at the Washington blue line and snapped a shot past Vitek Vanecek from the right circle, giving the Sabres a 2-1 lead just 1:36 into the second period. It was the 11th goal of the year for Olofsson, good for second on the club. He also ranks second on the team with 24 points in 42 games.