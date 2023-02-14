Olofsson logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Olofsson set up Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs for third-period tallies. Playmaking isn't usually the primary component of Olofsson's game, but he has three assists over his last two contests, and he hasn't scored in the last four games. The winger is up to 32 points (23 goals ,nine helpers), 121 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 52 outings.