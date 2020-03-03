Olofsson (leg) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Olofsson suffered an ugly right leg injury in Saturday's game against the Coyotes, but it wasn't too serious, as he returned to practice Monday and will flank Jack Eichel on the top line Tuesday. The 24-year-old rookie ranks third on the team in both goals (19) and points (40) through 50 games.