Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Ready to roll
Olofsson (lower body) will rejoin the action for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Brayton J. Wilson of WGR 550 reports.
Olofsson's offensive success was waned prior to the injury, notching just one assist over the five games prior to his month-long absence from the lineup. He's still in the midst of a breakout campaign for the Sabres, racking up 35 points through 42 contests played, and the winger should return to a top-six and power-play role upon his reinsertion Thursday.
