Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Recalled by big club
The Sabres recalled Olofsson from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
Olofsson has been fantastic in the minors this season, racking up 27 goals and 60 points in just 64 games. The 23-year-old Swede could make his NHL debut as soon as Thursday against Detroit.
