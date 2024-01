Olofsson (illness) will not rejoin the lineup against Ottawa on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Olofsson continues to be unavailable for the Sabres despite the injury to Jeff Skinner (upper body). Olofsson has been skating with the team, including filling in for Skinner in a first-line role. As such, once given the all-clear, Olofsson could be in contention for a spot in the top six.