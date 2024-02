Olofsson (illness) is expected to rejoin the Sabres on Sunday against the Hurricanes, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Olofsson had missed the Sabres' last four contests with an illness, though he was back at practice Sunday prior to a home matchup with Carolina. It's been a tough year for the 28-year-old Olofsson -- he has four goals and 12 points through 35 games while serving as a healthy scratch of late.