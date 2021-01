Olofsson scored a power-play goal on three shots Monday in a 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Olofsson put the finishing touches on Buffalo's blowout road win, finding the net on the power play with 71 seconds remaining. It was the second goal of the season for the 25-year-old, who burst onto the season as a rookie in 2019-20 with 20 goals and 42 points in 54 games.