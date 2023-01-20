Olofsson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.
Olofsson tied the game 2-2 midway through the third period, ripping a wrist shot from the circle past Ilya Sorokin. Olofsson has heated up of late, with four goals and an assist in his last five contests. The 27-year-old winger is up to 25 points (19 goals, six assists) through 44 games this season.
