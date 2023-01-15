Olofsson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Olofsson tallied for the second game in a row, and he's lit the lamp four times in his last five. This was his first power-play point since Dec. 4 -- he's been less effective on the second unit, but he's made up for it with a burst of even-strength offense. The 27-year-old winger has 17 tallies, six helpers, 94 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 41 contests overall.