Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Scores goal in win
Olofsson scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Panthers.
Olofsson is riding a three-game point streak and has written his name on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight outings. The Swede will look to keep his momentum rolling on the road versus the Lightning on Monday.
