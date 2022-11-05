Olofsson scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

This was the first time all season Olofsson has scored just once in a game -- he had four multi-goal efforts and six scoreless outings entering Friday. The ability to score in bunches has been nice to see, but the winger has done almost nothing else. He has just one assist to go with nine goals, 33 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 11 contests this year.